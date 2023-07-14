News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Alia To Star In Yash Raj's Spy Film

Alia To Star In Yash Raj's Spy Film

Source: ANI
July 14, 2023 13:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is all set to become the first woman to headline a film in Yash Raj Film's spy universe, Variety reported.

The film, in which Bhatt is set to play a 'super agent', will begin production in 2024, Variety understands.

Created by Producer Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and continued with War (2019), starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

The latest instalment in the universe, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is the biggest Indian hit of the year so far.

 

A trade source told Variety, "Alia is one of the biggest superstars of our country today and she will play a super agent in the YRF spy universe like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan."

"This will be another epic action spectacle that will leave people at the edge of their seats. Alia will take on a mission that will push her to the edge and this gritty action film will expand the YRF spy universe further," the source added.

"Alia will be presented in a whole new, never-seen-before manner in this yet untitled film. Her inclusion in the YRF spy universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation for this franchise.

"Alia is the biggest superstar amongst youth and Gen Z of India and she is also one of the most adored actresses of our generation. She playing a spy in an all-out adrenaline pumping entertainer is a big novelty for all audience skews that she appeals to," the source added.

"Alia is as big as the biggest heroes of our time and she headlining a YRF spy universe film pretty much cements this perception. Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia as an actress who can helm and start a franchise within the spy universe on her own and he will pull all stops to mount this project at a scale that will be jaw-dropping," the source said.

The next film in the spy universe is Tiger 3 which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023, followed by War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Why We LOVE Tamannaah!
Why We LOVE Tamannaah!
Bollywood's Forever Dancing Queen
Bollywood's Forever Dancing Queen
'Love requires time management'
'Love requires time management'
Yamuna floodwaters reach SC; Kejri seeks Army's help
Yamuna floodwaters reach SC; Kejri seeks Army's help
SC notice to Maha speaker on Shinde's disqualification
SC notice to Maha speaker on Shinde's disqualification
Why Stars Walked Out Of Premiere
Why Stars Walked Out Of Premiere
Get Your Dose Of K-Romance On OTT
Get Your Dose Of K-Romance On OTT

More like this

Is OMG 2 In Trouble Already?

Is OMG 2 In Trouble Already?

Is This A Big Reveal About Jawan?

Is This A Big Reveal About Jawan?

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances