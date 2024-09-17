Richa's Big Reveal At Kriti-Pulkit's Wedding

Six months after Kriti Kharbanda got married to Pulkit Samrat, their Fukrey co-star Richa Chaddha treats us to even more wedding pictures.
'Can't believe it’s been 6 months since our dear friends @pulkitsamrat @kriti.kharbanda tied the knot in March 2024!' Richa writes.
She adds, 'We got to see the incredible @noorzora and party perform in their full glory!'
'Here you see us at their Haldi function, (which they basically did with ubtan),' Richa writes, with a picture of herself with husband Ali Fazal.
'I am a full 6 months pregnant here, FYI. So big props to my beautiful stylists @anishagandhi3 @rochelledsa for managing to make me look so nice !'
'Big Fukrey reunion here too,' Richa adds, as Manjot Singh joins them.
'My favourite photo of you is the last one Kriti! Thank you for sharing these images too! Love you both,' says Richa.
Pulkit dances with Noor Zora.
Ali enjoys the wedding festivities.
Richa looks pretty in Designer Sureena Chowdhri's kurta set.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com