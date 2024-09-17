Richa's Big Reveal At Kriti-Pulkit's Wedding

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Six months after Kriti Kharbanda got married to Pulkit Samrat, their Fukrey co-star Richa Chaddha treats us to even more wedding pictures.

'Can't believe it’s been 6 months since our dear friends @pulkitsamrat @kriti.kharbanda tied the knot in March 2024!' Richa writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

She adds, 'We got to see the incredible @noorzora and party perform in their full glory!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

'Here you see us at their Haldi function, (which they basically did with ubtan),' Richa writes, with a picture of herself with husband Ali Fazal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

'I am a full 6 months pregnant here, FYI. So big props to my beautiful stylists @anishagandhi3 @rochelledsa for managing to make me look so nice !'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

'Big Fukrey reunion here too,' Richa adds, as Manjot Singh joins them.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

'My favourite photo of you is the last one Kriti! Thank you for sharing these images too! Love you both,' says Richa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Pulkit dances with Noor Zora.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Ali enjoys the wedding festivities.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa looks pretty in Designer Sureena Chowdhri's kurta set.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com