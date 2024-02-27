News
Watch Out KJo! Ali-Richa Are Coming!

Watch Out KJo! Ali-Richa Are Coming!

Source: ANI
February 27, 2024 16:06 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ali Fazal/Instagram

Watch out Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Dinesh Vijan! There is a new game in town.

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal recently launched their production house Pushing Buttons Studios.

Shuchi Talati's Girls Will Be Girls, which Aseem Chhabra wrote about on Rediff is the first project from Pushing Buttons.

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, Richa and Ali shared details about the other projects which will be produced via their company.

The diverse slate includes an adult animated project, a comedy, a satire, a documentary and a fantasy drama film.

'We are driven by a passion for storytelling and a commitment to bring fresh, diverse narratives to the forefront,' Richa said. 'The success of Girls Will Be Girls at Sundance has fueled our determination to continue pushing creative boundaries.'

'Pushing Buttons Studios is not just a production house; it's a platform for artists to collaborate, experiment, and create memorable experiences for audiences,' her husband Ali added.

Photograph: ANI Photo
 

Source: ANI
