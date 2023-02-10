Kiara-Sidharth's Beautiful Wedding Video

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra gave everyone a preview of their wedding in the most unconventional way.

They shared a video of the exchange of garlands set to the tune of their Shershaah song, Ranjha.

They end it with the picture we've all become familiar with now.

So play the song Ranjha in your head, and watch their wedding unfold in the beautiful backdrop of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan:

Kiara makes her entrance.

The actor looks like a princess in Manish Malhotra's bridal ensemble.

Sidharth waits for his bride.

What's a Bollywood wedding without a thumka?

Kiara can't get enough of her handsome husband-to-be.

They exchange garlands against the majestic backdrop of the Suryagarh Palace hotel.

Magical, isn't it?

Sealed with a kiss.

Say hello to Mrs and Mr Malhotra!

And here's the picture that ends the fairy-tale video.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram. Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram