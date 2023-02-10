News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kiara-Sidharth's Beautiful Wedding Video

Kiara-Sidharth's Beautiful Wedding Video

By REDIFF MOVIES
February 10, 2023 17:15 IST
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra gave everyone a preview of their wedding in the most unconventional way.

They shared a video of the exchange of garlands set to the tune of their Shershaah song, Ranjha.

They end it with the picture we've all become familiar with now.

So play the song Ranjha in your head, and watch their wedding unfold in the beautiful backdrop of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan:

 

Kiara makes her entrance.

 

The actor looks like a princess in Manish Malhotra's bridal ensemble.

 

Sidharth waits for his bride.

 

What's a Bollywood wedding without a thumka?

 

Kiara can't get enough of her handsome husband-to-be.

 

They exchange garlands against the majestic backdrop of the Suryagarh Palace hotel.

 

Magical, isn't it?

 

Sealed with a kiss.

 

Say hello to Mrs and Mr Malhotra!

 

And here's the picture that ends the fairy-tale video.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram. Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

Kiara-Sidharth Are Married!
Meet Mr and Mrs Malhotra
'Watching them is a fairy tale...'
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2
Modi flags off Vande Bharat trains to Shirdi, Solapur
Do You Know This Family?
When Farzi Met Mirzapur
