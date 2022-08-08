News
Kiara Parties With Karan Johar

Kiara Parties With Karan Johar

By Rediff Movies
August 08, 2022 14:21 IST
Karan Johar had a busy weekend doing what he loves best: Partying!

He invited his JugJugg Jeeyo cast home to celebrate the film's success. 

Just weeks after the release of JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara Advani is busy with other projects, including Govinda Naam Mera and the Telugu film RC15.

But she makes time for her mentor and heads to Karan Johar's home to party.

 

Varun Dhawan, who has just wrapped up Bawaal, colour-coordinates with Kiara.

 

Anil Kapoor puts on his cool shades for the paps.

 

Maniesh Paul, who was a hoot in JugJugg Jeeyo, arrives.

 

That's YouTuber Prajakta Koli, who made her Bollywood debut with JugJugg Jeeyo.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neetu Kapoor/Instagram

Neetu Singh, Director Raj Mehta, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, Karan and the rest of the cast do the Nach Punjaban hook step.

 

The day before, Karan and Bunty Sajdeh hosted a party for Swedish entrepreneur Carl Pei.

Karan has invested in Pei's consumer electronics firm, Nothing.

 

As has Yuvraj Singh.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia puts on a pretty dress for the party.

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan has been assisting Karan in his latest directorial project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. 

 

Sussanne Khan arrives with boyfriend Arslan Goni.

 

The stars of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood WivesBhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh.

 

Director Punit Malhotra.

 

Aparshakti Khurana

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Rediff Movies
