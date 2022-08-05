Is Anushka Starting A Band With Virat?

Ananya's early morning shoot... Saba cheers for Hrithik... Kajol celebrates her birthday...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma twins with husband Virat Kohli and says...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

'Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif is collaborating with Gauri Khan and she gives us a hint: 'Dreamy Florals something special coming soon with @gaurikhan'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday has an early morning shoot: '4 am vanity in my vanity.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan, who is preparing to shoot for his film Fighter, shares a throwback picture from his fitness routine with trainer Kris Gethin and writes, '@krisgethin are you ready ? Hehe I’m not. Got to get back #fighter mode.'

His girlfriend Saba Azad shares words of encouragement: 'Yes you is strong, you was born ready!! Go ninja!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker is missing her Jahaan Chaar Yaar co-stars Pooja Chopra, Shikha Talsania and Meher Vij. '#JahaanChaarYaar genuinely one of the sweetest, warmest films I’ve done. @kamalpandey_7 @bachchan.vinod sirs.. All my bests to you both.. The labour of our friendship and belief and faith is here.. I’m convinced that the love we made it with will carry it through! That Mauj in this photo is actually how much masti we did on shoot.'

The film will release in September.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa Mukerji wishes her older sister Kajol on her 48th birthday today: 'Happy birthday my gorgeous amazing superwoman sis! Here’s to making the most amazing memories together ! I love you! and omg the black saree is nys! I see her in u and u in her!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Meanwhile, Kajol shows us how she's really celebrating her birthday.