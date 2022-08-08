News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Now, Shahid Takes on Prithviraj!

By SUBHASH K JHA
August 08, 2022 11:35 IST
IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram

Shahid Kapoor seems fascinated by south films and has starred in their remakes.

The actor first played Vijay Deverakonda’s role in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy.

He then starred in the remake of Nani’s Tamil hit, Jersey.

 

Now, Shahid is back with another remake.

This time, it is Rosshan Andrrews' 2013 Malayalam suspense thriller Mumbai Police, in which Prithviraj Sukumaran starred as a cop who loses his memory in a car accident and tries to piece together a murder mystery.

Fabulously written by the Malayali writer-brothers Bobby-Sanjay, the script would require considerable revision in the remake.

Andrrews is slated to direct this version as well.

The film will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and is expected to go on the floors early 2023.

SUBHASH K JHA
