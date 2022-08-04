Nick Jonas Has Fallen In Love Again....

Vaani's midweek motivation... Kalki ditches her make-up... Kareena is out of focus...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas sings Lady In Red for Priyanka Chopra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor gives us midweek motivation: 'You are what your core is.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

Like Kalki Koechlin's no make-up look?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

Amruta Khanvilkar lets her eyes do the talking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Suhana Khan takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

'Out of Focus but always in control,' says Kareena Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor shares a picture with Kareena and their friends, Shibani Dandekar, Amrita Arora and Dolly Sidhwani and writes, 'Missing the girls. Thanks @faroutakhtar for directing this photoshoot.

Farhan Akhtar replies, 'Such great subjects who refused to stay still in those low light conditions.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Prabhas steps out to promote Sita Ramam, starring Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan.

Mrunal says, 'What a memorable night! Thank you @actorprabhas and #teamsitaramam you guys are the best.'

Dulquer agrees, 'The most wonderful finale to Sita Ramam pre release ! A big thanks to darling @actorprabhas Garu/Anna for coming and gracing us with his love and encouragement! Special mention to Nagi @nag_ashwin and @anudeep.film for their unending support.

'Team #SitaRamam we have one more day before we handover what is ours to the audience. You guys have rocked this like every other event.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

This time, it's a scooter ride for biker Gul Panag.

See if you can spot the cute reason :)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Arjun Rampal completes 21 years in the film industry.

He remembers the film it all started with, Rajiv Rai's Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat.

He writes, 'I turn 21 years old today (in this industry) I am immensely grateful to my dear friend and brother @rajiv_rai_ for his faith and belief in me then and even now. I don’t know what would have happened if he hadn’t given me this break. Maybe I would have broken.

'Pyaar Ishq aur bhaut sara Mohabbat to the entire team @shabbirboxwalaofficial , @suniel.shetty , @aftabshivdasani Kirti, Viju Shah, PSVinod everyone. I am 21years old today in this industry. Thank you to everyone I have worked with and continue to do so. Thank you to all my family of fans, was never possible without you. #21yearsold #pyaarishqaurmohabbat'