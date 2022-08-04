Take This AMAZING Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words.

But in our weekly Bollywood quiz, identifying the movie by looking at its picture can earn you the title of cheetah.

Without further ado then -- ready, steady, scroll.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Milan B. Saudagar C. 1942: A Love Story C. 1942: A Love Story A. Rakht Charitra I B. Omkara C. Jayantabhai Ki Luv Story A. Rakht Charitra I A. Brothers B. Bachchan Pandey C. Gabbar is Back B. Bachchan Pandey A. Bunty Aur Babli 2 B. Patiala House C. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year A. Bunty Aur Babli 2 A. Aan: Men At Work B. Soch C. Abhay C. Abhay A. Agneepath B. Main Khiladi Tu Anari C. Shiva B. Main Khiladi Tu Anari A. English Babu Desi Mem B. Trimurti C. Duplicate B. Trimurti A. Bol Radha Bol B. Amiri Garibi C. Vijay C. Vijay A. Deewar B. Trishul C. Majboor A. Deewar A. Lootera B. Main Aur Charles C. Bell Bottom A. Lootera

