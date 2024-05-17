Aishwarya Goes For Gold At Cannes

Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in her first appearance at this year's Cannes International Film Festival.

Photograph: Yara Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

A regular at the festival, Aishwarya attended the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis in a black and gold ensemble created by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

She also wore a long train embellished with golden flowers.

Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Aishwarya accessorised her look with statement golden earrings, adding a touch of vintage allure to her overall look.

Voluminous ruffled sleeves and a striking golden pattern adorned the front of her outfit.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Aishwarya preferred to wear her hair down.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Aishwarya's hand was in a cast but she did not reveal to the media how she got the injury.