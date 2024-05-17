Aishwarya Goes For Gold At Cannes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in her first appearance at this year's Cannes International Film Festival.
A regular at the festival, Aishwarya attended the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis in a black and gold ensemble created by Falguni Shane Peacock.
She also wore a long train embellished with golden flowers.
Aishwarya accessorised her look with statement golden earrings, adding a touch of vintage allure to her overall look.
Voluminous ruffled sleeves and a striking golden pattern adorned the front of her outfit.
Aishwarya preferred to wear her hair down.
Aishwarya's hand was in a cast but she did not reveal to the media how she got the injury.