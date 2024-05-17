News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aishwarya Goes For Gold At Cannes

Aishwarya Goes For Gold At Cannes

Source: ANI
May 17, 2024 10:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 

Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked gorgeous in her first appearance at this year's Cannes International Film Festival.

 

Photograph: Yara Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

A regular at the festival, Aishwarya attended the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis in a black and gold ensemble created by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

She also wore a long train embellished with golden flowers.

Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Aishwarya accessorised her look with statement golden earrings, adding a touch of vintage allure to her overall look.

Voluminous ruffled sleeves and a striking golden pattern adorned the front of her outfit.

Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Aishwarya preferred to wear her hair down.

 

 

Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Aishwarya's hand was in a cast but she did not reveal to the media how she got the injury.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Is Aishwarya's Arm In A Sling?
Why Is Aishwarya's Arm In A Sling?
Like Urvashi's Cannes Look? VOTE!
Like Urvashi's Cannes Look? VOTE!
Taarak Mehta's Deepti Sadhwani In Cannes
Taarak Mehta's Deepti Sadhwani In Cannes
Bindra doffs hat to Chhetri
Bindra doffs hat to Chhetri
Ro Khanna may throw his hat in the ring for presidency
Ro Khanna may throw his hat in the ring for presidency
7 Steps To Review Your Financial Goals
7 Steps To Review Your Financial Goals
Hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai
Hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai

More like this

'Manthan Never Looked As Good'

'Manthan Never Looked As Good'

India Is All Set To Shine At Cannes

India Is All Set To Shine At Cannes

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances