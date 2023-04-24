News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Katrina, Kangana Party With Salman

Katrina, Kangana Party With Salman

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 24, 2023 10:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma invited film folk over for their Eid party, and look who turned up!

Kangana Ranaut was invited, proving she still has some friends in Bollywood.

Salman Khan has much reason to celebrate as his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is doing well at the box office.

 

His leading lady Pooja Hegde tells us what she learnt from Bhai.

 

Helen and Salman's mother Salma Khan.

 

Alvira Khan, Salman's sister, and Atul Agnihotri.

 

The hosts, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma.

 

While Arbaaz Khan picks a formal look for the evening, Sohail Khan walks in casuals, gym bag in tow.

 

Katrina Kaif.

 

Kangana Ranaut.

 

Disha Patani.

 

Huma Qureshi.

 

Kriti Kharbanda.

 

Tabu.

 

Isabelle Kaif.

 

Preity Zinta.

 

 

Vinali Bhatnagar. Click here to find out who she is!

Where Salman goes, the Salmanistas follow, and here's Ilulia Vantur, followed by...

 

Shehnaaz Gill.

 

Palak Tiwari.

 

Sangeeta Bijlani.

 

Pranutan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras
Salman Khan's Most Iconic Style Mantras
10 Ways To Propose Like Salman Khan!
10 Ways To Propose Like Salman Khan!
'Even pretty girls have stories to tell'
'Even pretty girls have stories to tell'
'He Hit The First Ball For 6!'
'He Hit The First Ball For 6!'
Two-wheelers likely to reverse volume underperformance
Two-wheelers likely to reverse volume underperformance
UP forms panel to probe encounter of Atiq's son Asad
UP forms panel to probe encounter of Atiq's son Asad
HDFC Bank to continue opening branches at same speed
HDFC Bank to continue opening branches at same speed

More like this

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Review

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Review

Meet The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Cast

Meet The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Cast

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances