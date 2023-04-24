Katrina, Kangana Party With Salman

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma invited film folk over for their Eid party, and look who turned up!

Kangana Ranaut was invited, proving she still has some friends in Bollywood.

Salman Khan has much reason to celebrate as his Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is doing well at the box office.

His leading lady Pooja Hegde tells us what she learnt from Bhai.

Helen and Salman's mother Salma Khan.

Alvira Khan, Salman's sister, and Atul Agnihotri.

The hosts, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma.

While Arbaaz Khan picks a formal look for the evening, Sohail Khan walks in casuals, gym bag in tow.

Katrina Kaif.

Kangana Ranaut.

Disha Patani.

Huma Qureshi.

Kriti Kharbanda.

Tabu.

Isabelle Kaif.

Preity Zinta.

Vinali Bhatnagar. Click here to find out who she is!

Where Salman goes, the Salmanistas follow, and here's Ilulia Vantur, followed by...

Shehnaaz Gill.

Palak Tiwari.

Sangeeta Bijlani.

Pranutan.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar