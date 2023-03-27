10 Ways To Propose Like Salman Khan!

After a swaggering cameo in Pathaan, Salman Khan is demonstrating 'Falling in Love' to Pooja Hegde in Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan.

All set to hit the screens in April 21, will the remake of the Tamil hit Veeram end Salman's dry spell at the box office?

While we wait and watch, Sukanya Verma lists 10 unique Salman ways in which the star declared his feelings of 'falling in love' to his onscreen sweetheart in the movies.

Maine Pyaar Kiya

In the romantic blockbuster that turned his Prem into an overnight sensation, Salman leaves his wealthy home and lifestyle to prove his undying devotion before his ladylove.

What better than chanting Maine Pyaar Kiya before her photo pasted on a dafli before all and sundry?

Saajan

Saajan's love triangle truly takes off after Salman falls head over heels for Madhuri Dixit and pretends to be the poet she loves.

Little does he realise the lovesick lyrics he's crooning Bahut Pyaar Karte Hain Tumko Sanam actual belong to his bestie and Mads' secret admirer, Sanjay Dutt.

Patthar Ke Phool

From Linking Road to Peddar Road, Salman goes to town in pursuit of his dream girl until Raveena Tandon finally pops up and paves the way for a love-at-first-sight scenario.

And they skate happily ever after.

Andaz Apna Apna

What can be possibly more romantic than telling a girl 'Ke Dil Mera Dhak Dhak Dole' than breaking into a song and dance outside her room clad in cute pajamas while playing the dholak?

Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai

Salman's roving eye in Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai finds exciting new ways to grab his ladylove's attention.

Like taking a leaf out of Rajesh Khanna's book in Aradhana by driving right across the train she's traveling in and broadcasting, O Jaana Na Jaana Yeh Dil Tera Deewana.

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

Tumpe Hum Hain Atke Yaara Dil Bhi Maare Jhatke Kyunki Tum Ho Hatke.

Only Salman can pull off the silliest of lines and convey his ardent affections to Kajol like he means it.

Khamoshi The Musical

But it's the adorable church hovering, candle offering, heartfelt romantic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial debut telling a doe-eyed Manisha Koirala in all earnestness, 'Jaana Suno Hum Tumpe Marte Hain, Tumse Mohabbat Karte Hain' that we root for the most.

Auzaar

To whomsoever it may concern, Salman finds a whole dancing troupe in the middle of Rajasthan to loudly announce 'I Love You' by the dozen.

Partner

When Partner's Love Guru isn't dispensing caution and gyaan on romance, he falls for Lara Dutta hook, line and sinker, wasting no time before belting out You're My Love, My Love Jaane Jaan You're My Love.

Sultan

Shocked by love or shock of love, it's one and the same for Salman in and as Sultan after he experiences 440 Volts of feelings for fellow wrestler Anushka Sharma.