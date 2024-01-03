At Ira Khan's Mehendi Ceremony

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan will get married today, January 3, to longtime beau Nupur Shikhare in a registered marriage.
The night before, the bridegroom shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote, 'One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much.'
The wedding festivities started with the haldi ceremony.
The women folk were dressed in traditional Maharashtrain saris.
The registered wedding will reportedly be followed by a destination wedding in Udaipur.
Nupur and Ira's love story began in 2020 when he became her fitness trainer. Read more about their love story here.
The father of the bride posed for photographers in a black tee and harem pants.
Reena Dutta, Ira's mother, was seen along with son Junaid.
Kiran Rao and son Azad were also a part of the festivities.
Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain, who has getting medical treatment in Chennai, made sure to attend her granddaughter's wedding.
The bride-to-be arrives in casual wear.
According to reports, Salman Khan hosted Ira's mehendi ceremony at his home in Bandra, north west Mumbai.