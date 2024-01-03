At Ira Khan's Mehendi Ceremony

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Shikhare/Instagram

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan will get married today, January 3, to longtime beau Nupur Shikhare in a registered marriage.

The night before, the bridegroom shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote, 'One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Shikhare/Instagram

The wedding festivities started with the haldi ceremony.

The women folk were dressed in traditional Maharashtrain saris.

The registered wedding will reportedly be followed by a destination wedding in Udaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Shikhare/Instagram

Nupur and Ira's love story began in 2020 when he became her fitness trainer.

Photograph: Pracdeep Bandekar

The father of the bride posed for photographers in a black tee and harem pants.

Reena Dutta, Ira's mother, was seen along with son Junaid.

Kiran Rao and son Azad were also a part of the festivities.

Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain, who has getting medical treatment in Chennai, made sure to attend her granddaughter's wedding.

Photograph: Pracdeep Bandekar

The bride-to-be arrives in casual wear.

According to reports, Salman Khan hosted Ira's mehendi ceremony at his home in Bandra, north west Mumbai.