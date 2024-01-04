Aamir's Daughter Ira Weds

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, wed Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel.

The couple solemnised their relationship via a registered marriage.

After officially becoming Mr and Mrs, Ira and Nupur came out to meet the paps stationed outside the venue and posed for pictures.

Ira looked gorgeous in a deep-cut choli with pink and green coloured dhoti pants.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ira's baraat arrived in a healthy style!

Instead of making a grand entrance on a traditional ghodi, Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, jogged from Santa Cruz, north west Mumbai to the wedding venue, almost 8 km away. He wore a black vest and white shorts, and later changed into a blue bandhgala suit

Several videos circulated online in which Nupur and his boys squad were seen jogging to the venue.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Aamir welcomed his son-in-law with a tight hug.

Aamir also gave former wife Kiran Rao a kiss, making sure she was as prominent in the family picture as Ira's mum, Reena Dutta. Sons Junaid -- towering over everyone on stage -- and Azad were a cute part of the picture.