News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Aamir's Daughter Ira Weds

Aamir's Daughter Ira Weds

Source: ANI
January 04, 2024 10:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, wed Nupur Shikhare on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel.

The couple solemnised their relationship via a registered marriage.

After officially becoming Mr and Mrs, Ira and Nupur came out to meet the paps stationed outside the venue and posed for pictures.

 

Ira looked gorgeous in a deep-cut choli with pink and green coloured dhoti pants.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ira's baraat arrived in a healthy style!

Instead of making a grand entrance on a traditional ghodi, Nupur, who is a fitness trainer, jogged from Santa Cruz, north west Mumbai to the wedding venue, almost 8 km away. He wore a black vest and white shorts, and later changed into a blue bandhgala suit

Several videos circulated online in which Nupur and his boys squad were seen jogging to the venue.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Aamir welcomed his son-in-law with a tight hug.

Aamir also gave former wife Kiran Rao a kiss, making sure she was as prominent in the family picture as Ira's mum, Reena Dutta. Sons Junaid -- towering over everyone on stage -- and Azad were a cute part of the picture.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
At Ira Khan's Mehendi Ceremony
At Ira Khan's Mehendi Ceremony
The Man Who Is Aamir Khan's Son-In-Law
The Man Who Is Aamir Khan's Son-In-Law
Wedding Festivities For Ira Khan Begin
Wedding Festivities For Ira Khan Begin
Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela
Nysa's A Cutie In Laddoo Peela
'If someone went for a dump...'
'If someone went for a dump...'
Bold, Unapologetic Meera Chopra
Bold, Unapologetic Meera Chopra
Guess How Many Crores Shah Rukh Made?
Guess How Many Crores Shah Rukh Made?

More like this

Aamir's Home Lights Up For Ira's Wedding

Aamir's Home Lights Up For Ira's Wedding

Ira Khan, The Bindaas Bride

Ira Khan, The Bindaas Bride

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances