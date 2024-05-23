News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Kartik Goes All Out For Chandu Champion

Kartik Goes All Out For Chandu Champion

By REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: May 23, 2024 13:05 IST
What were the stars doing on Wednesday?

Kartik Aaryan promotes Chandu Champion on the sets of Dance Deewane 4.

KA is currently shooting the climax of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is set to release on Diwali.

 

Dance Deewane 4 judge Madhuri Dixit looks stunning in her pink ghagra.

 

Suneil Shetty looks dapper.

 

Another cineland Shetty, Shilpa, spotted, walking on the streets of Mumbai.

 

Malaika Arora asks the paps not to click her pictures.

 

Director Abhinay Deo and Actor Divya Khossla promote their film Savi.

 

Check the video below.

 

Sunny Leone keeps her airport look casual.

 

Sherlyn Chopra adds oomph factor to her airport look.

 

Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda, extreme left, at Mumbai's Kalina airport as they travelled back from Ahmedabad after watching Tuesday's IPL 2024 game between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

 

Shanaya Kapoor was there too.

 

Archies actors Yuvraj Menda and Agastya Nanda were also on their way back from Ahmedabad where they watched the KKR-SRH game and then celebrated Suhana Khan's 24th birthday.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
'Shah Rukh Is Fine Now'

'Shah Rukh Is Fine Now'

Laapataa Ladies Actor Goes To Cannes

Laapataa Ladies Actor Goes To Cannes

