Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Shah Rukh Is Fine Now'

'Shah Rukh Is Fine Now'

By SUBHASH K JHA
May 23, 2024 08:04 IST
IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his children Suhana and AbRam, and Reyna Dadlani, take a walkabout at the Narendra D Modi stadium on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Shah Rukh Khan's fans needn't worry. After the heatstroke scare, a very close friend of the Khans tells Subhash K Jha he is fine and returning from Ahmedabad today, May 23.

"It was the heat that did it. Shah Rukh had very high fever and they had to rush him to the hospital. Gauri is with him in Ahmedabad. They will fly back today together," the friend adds.

"But he is fine now and will be coming back home to Mumbai today. Gauri flew to Ahmedabad to be with SRK although he kept insisting that she needn't fly down," the friend reveals.

Shah Rukh is expected to take a work-free holiday for at least a week.

It is uncertain if he will attend the IPL final in Chennai on Sunday to watch his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, in action.

"SRK refuses to take holidays unless forced. This is God's way of telling him to slow down. Standing around in the intense heat for the IPL matches has taken a toll," says the friend.

Apparently SRK quipped after the sun stroke, 'Arrey yaar, main toh hot hoon hi. Yeh thoda zyada ho gaya.'

Elder son Aryan was wrapping up the shoot of his series Stardom when he heard of his father being hospitalised.

"Aryan wanted to immediately fly to Ahmedabad, but Shah Rukh told him to hold his horses. He is fine and returning to Mumbai today to spend some family time."

SUBHASH K JHA
