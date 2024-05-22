Laapataa Ladies Actor Goes To Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chhaya Kadam/Instagram

Actress Chhaya Kadam, best known for her films Fandry and Nude, has joined the India brigade in Cannes!

Chhaya was recently seen as the good Samaritan in Laapataa Ladies and as Kanchan Kombdi in Madgaon Express.

Chhaya stars in Payal Kapadia's Malayalam film All We Imagine As Light , the first Indian film to compete for the Palme d'Or at Cannes in the last 30 years.

Sharing some pictures, Chhaya speaks about her dream to take her late mother by flight. She writes, 'आई तुला विमानातून फिरवण्याचे माझे स्वप्न अधुरे राहिले. ...पण आज तुझी साडी आणि नथ मी विमानातून कान्स फिल्म फेस्टीव्हल पर्यंत घेऊन आले, याचे समाधान आहे. तरी आई ! आज तू हवी होतीस. हे सगळं पाहण्यासाठी. Love you मम्मुडी आणि खूप खूप मिस यू. (My dream of taking you on a flight remained unfulfilled....but today I am content that I brought your sari and nose ring to the Cannes Film Festival by flight. Still mom! You were needed today. To see it all. Love you Mom, and miss you very much).''

Chhaya, like Shahana Goswami, is among the few Indians to wear a sari at Cannes this year.

Chhaya also had the opportunity to meet A R Rahman at Cannes.