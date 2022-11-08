Karisma Makes Wedding Memories

While Kareena Kapoor was keeping herself warm in London, the Kapoors were busy attending a starry wedding in Monaco.
Karisma Kapoor and her BFFs shared a photo dump of the 'Memories of Monaco' when entrepreneurs Ayesha Grover and Nick got married.
Among those who attended were Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nitasha Nanda.
Karisma Kapoor adds some gold to her black gown.
In the mood for ice cream during the wedding!
Karisma and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who turned aunts recently, take a selfie.
Aadar Jain walks into the grand wedding location.
His brother Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra join in for a pic.
Karisma congratulates the mother of the bride, Pamela Grover.
Manish Malhotra never misses out on selfies.
The highlight of the evening was Reema Jain's star performance on stage!
Oh, and she danced to the item song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli.
Her sons Aadar and Armaan as well as Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni give her company.
Another day, another wedding function.
The ladies wear white while the men choose black.
Meet the bride and the groom, Ayesha Grover and Nick.
The wedding ceremony.