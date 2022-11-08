Karisma Makes Wedding Memories

While Kareena Kapoor was keeping herself warm in London, the Kapoors were busy attending a starry wedding in Monaco.

Karisma Kapoor and her BFFs shared a photo dump of the 'Memories of Monaco' when entrepreneurs Ayesha Grover and Nick got married.

Among those who attended were Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nitasha Nanda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor adds some gold to her black gown.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

In the mood for ice cream during the wedding!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Karisma and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who turned aunts recently, take a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Aadar Jain walks into the grand wedding location.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

His brother Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra join in for a pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma congratulates the mother of the bride, Pamela Grover.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Manish Malhotra never misses out on selfies.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

The highlight of the evening was Reema Jain's star performance on stage!

Oh, and she danced to the item song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Her sons Aadar and Armaan as well as Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni give her company.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Another day, another wedding function.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

The ladies wear white while the men choose black.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aadar Jain/Instagram

Meet the bride and the groom, Ayesha Grover and Nick.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

The wedding ceremony.