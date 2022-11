Shah Rukh Khan has touched the lives of all kinds of people.

While mummies like his good looks, young men like his style and his signature pose.

Young girls, of course, just can't get enough of the superstar!

Prithvi Nair and her friends made the trip from a far-flung Mumbai suburb to Khan's sea-facing, sprawling bungalow in the heart of the city so that they could glimpse the superstar on his birthday on November 2.

So what do they love about SRK? They tell us here.