Kareena's Favourite Time Of The Year

Stars love to travel, and document their adventures on social media. Take a look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor keeps herself warm in London, and writes, 'The fireplace season. My favourite time of the year is here...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur takes in the sights and smells of Chicago, the Windy City.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur wraps up the first schedule of her thriller Happy Teacher's Day in Pune. Directed by National Award-winning director Mikhil Musale, it is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

After posting pictures from Goa, Sunny Leone moves on to Pune and writes, 'About my look last night in Pune!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D'Souza/Instagram

Krystle D'Souza enjoys a campfire in the Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman, who celebrated his 57th birthday on November 4 in the Maldives, says, 'This would definitely be on my list of best places to live, but now I must leave.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal shares a moment from her Australia and New Zealand visit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi shares a selfie with husband Vivek Dahiya and writes, 'Off we go... #Staycation.' Vivek celebrates his birthday today, November 8.