Kareena's Favourite Time Of The Year

Stars love to travel, and document their adventures on social media. Take a look.
Kareena Kapoor keeps herself warm in London, and writes, 'The fireplace season. My favourite time of the year is here...'
Mrunal Thakur takes in the sights and smells of Chicago, the Windy City.
Nimrat Kaur wraps up the first schedule of her thriller Happy Teacher's Day in Pune. Directed by National Award-winning director Mikhil Musale, it is produced by Dinesh Vijan.
After posting pictures from Goa, Sunny Leone moves on to Pune and writes, 'About my look last night in Pune!!'
Krystle D'Souza enjoys a campfire in the Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh.
Milind Soman, who celebrated his 57th birthday on November 4 in the Maldives, says, 'This would definitely be on my list of best places to live, but now I must leave.'
Shreya Ghoshal shares a moment from her Australia and New Zealand visit.
Divyanka Tripathi shares a selfie with husband Vivek Dahiya and writes, 'Off we go... #Staycation.' Vivek celebrates his birthday today, November 8.