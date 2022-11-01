News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet The Kamini Of Monica O My Darling!

Meet The Kamini Of Monica O My Darling!

By AFSAR DAYATAR
November 01, 2022 16:41 IST
IMAGE: Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"I don't think any actress should ever attempt Helenji's song. We would not be able to do justice to it," Huma Qureshi says of the iconic song Monica O My Darling from the 1971 film Caravan.

The song's title has been borrowed for her latest Netflix thriller, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sikander Kher and Zayn Marie Khan.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the murder mystery begins streaming from November 11.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings us moments from an event with the cast.

 

IMAGE: Meet the cast: Bagavathi Perumal, Zayn Marie Khan, Sikander Kher, Radhika Apte, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"I have picked up a few things from my characters in Newton and Shahid," Rajkummar says, and explains just what they were:

 

So who is Huma's darling?

She tells us here:

 

"I love thrillers. But I have never played a part like this before," Radhika says of her cop character.

Then she adds with a laugh: "She's a harami, kamini hai woh!"

 

AFSAR DAYATAR
