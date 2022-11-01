Meet The Kamini Of Monica O My Darling!

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao and Radhika Apte. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"I don't think any actress should ever attempt Helenji's song. We would not be able to do justice to it," Huma Qureshi says of the iconic song Monica O My Darling from the 1971 film Caravan.

The song's title has been borrowed for her latest Netflix thriller, also starring Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sikander Kher and Zayn Marie Khan.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the murder mystery begins streaming from November 11.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com brings us moments from an event with the cast.

IMAGE: Meet the cast: Bagavathi Perumal, Zayn Marie Khan, Sikander Kher, Radhika Apte, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

"I love thrillers. But I have never played a part like this before," Radhika says of her cop character.

Then she adds with a laugh: "She's a harami, kamini hai woh!"