News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Watch: When Fans Wish Shah Rukh Khan!

Watch: When Fans Wish Shah Rukh Khan!

By AFSAR DAYATAR
November 02, 2022 22:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fans thronged outside Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, on his birthday on November 2 and the superstar indulged them by stepping out on to his balcony and greeting them.

Security was beefed up as people tried to catch a glimpse of the charismatic actor.

It was a big day for SRK, as he also used it to launch the teaser of his upcoming film, Pathaan.

Looking action-ready and hunky, this will be his comeback movie after staying away from the big screen for five years.

 

Photographs, Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

Shah Rukh and his signature pose.

 

He spent a couple of minutes waving out and hands rose up from the crowds to capture him on their phones.

 

Shah Rukh shows off his famous dimples.

 

The fans can't get enough of their favourite star.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

And he can't get enough of them!

 

Watch: Shah Rukh listens as his fans sing for him!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AFSAR DAYATAR
COMMENT
Print this article
'Wish my mother named me K-K-K-Kiran!'
'Wish my mother named me K-K-K-Kiran!'
Pathaan Teaser: High On Action, Thrills
Pathaan Teaser: High On Action, Thrills
Shah Rukh Khan's FABULOUS Life
Shah Rukh Khan's FABULOUS Life
Modi opens 3024 flats for poor in Delhi, targets AAP
Modi opens 3024 flats for poor in Delhi, targets AAP
Satwik and Chirag reach Hylo Open second round
Satwik and Chirag reach Hylo Open second round
Mamata and Stalin meet, say politics not discussed
Mamata and Stalin meet, say politics not discussed
T20 WC: KL Rahul happy with mindset and contribution
T20 WC: KL Rahul happy with mindset and contribution

More like this

How Shah Rukh Khan became a Deewana

How Shah Rukh Khan became a Deewana

25 SPECTACULAR FRAMES of Shah Rukh Khan

25 SPECTACULAR FRAMES of Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances