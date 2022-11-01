Always Amazing Aishwarya At 49!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is on the cusp of hitting a chronological half century!
As one of the world's most gorgeous ladies celebrates her 49th birthday on November 1, Namrata Thakker takes a peek into her AMAZING life through her Instagram feed.
Aishwarya lets her eyes do all the talking and we can't stop staring!
Celebrating her mother Brinda Rai's 70th birthday with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.
Making memories with Abhishek, Aaradhya and her in-laws Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan.
On the sets of one of her most memorable films, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, with its director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Astounding as always as she poses with her Ponniyin Selvan Director Mani Ratnam.
Mother-daughter make a style statement at Cannes.
Creating priceless memories at the Disneyland in Paris.
Giving us couple goals since April 2007.
When Aishwarya met Nelson Mandela after winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 1994.
Aishwarya and Aaradhya with Helen Mirren at Cannes.