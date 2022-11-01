Always Amazing Aishwarya At 49!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is on the cusp of hitting a chronological half century!

As one of the world's most gorgeous ladies celebrates her 49th birthday on November 1, Namrata Thakker takes a peek into her AMAZING life through her Instagram feed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya lets her eyes do all the talking and we can't stop staring!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Celebrating her mother Brinda Rai's 70th birthday with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Making memories with Abhishek, Aaradhya and her in-laws Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

On the sets of one of her most memorable films, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, with its director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Astounding as always as she poses with her Ponniyin Selvan Director Mani Ratnam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Mother-daughter make a style statement at Cannes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Creating priceless memories at the Disneyland in Paris.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Giving us couple goals since April 2007.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

When Aishwarya met Nelson Mandela after winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 1994.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan/Instagram

Aishwarya and Aaradhya with Helen Mirren at Cannes.