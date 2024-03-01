News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Makes Yodha Different

What Makes Yodha Different

By PATCY N, HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 01, 2024 11:44 IST
This is the first time that a trailer has been launched midair.

Patcy N/Rediff.com and Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com bring back exciting details.

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

The Yodha trailer was released 37,000 feet up in the air, and only a producer like Karan Johar can pull off a caper like that.

We were told that the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra's new actioner would be launched at a PVR theatre in Ahmedabad.

When we arrived at Mumbai airport to board a flight to Ahmedabad, we were given a small box with Yodha written on it, and asked to keep it safe.

 

IMAGE: The midair trailer launch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Once the plane took off, we were asked to open our boxes. There was a Lenovo Tablet, and Karan gave us the password for it.

We were asked to use headphones and watch the trailer.

And that, folks, is how Karan Johar launched a movie trailer in his grand style.

IMAGE: Raashii Khanna and Karan Johar. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Karan said this is the first time in the history of Indian cinema that a trailer was launched midair. It's very appropriate for Yodha, as it is about a hijack rescue mission.

Besides Sidharth, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Yodha Directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha were on the flight too.

Watch the midair trailer launch: "We were all on a high"

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

Yodha, Karan announced, would be the beginning of a franchise for Dharma Productions.

Sidharth carries forward his role of a soldier from Shershaah to Yodha and tells us he put in a lot of effort to practice hand-to-hand combat for the film.

Raashii feels the film is paisa-wasool because it has romance, thrill and a lot of tension.

Disha points out that Karan discovered her during her modeling days.

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

What does being Indian mean to Sidharth, Disha and Raashii?

"Treat your own country with the same respect that you treat foreign countries."

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Action films like Pathaan and Tiger 3 have done really well in recent times and working the best at the box office, post-pandemic.

"No genre guarantees an opening. We are in challenging times in the theatrical business," Karan feels. "A good film always find its audience, whether it is action, comedy or romance. A good action film should be motivated by emotion. A brain-dead action film will never land well with the audience."

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

What's this sudden attraction for Gujarat?

"Main chahoonga ki hum har bhasha mein picture banayenge!" Karan exclaims.

Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

 

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Yodha releases on March 15.

PATCY N, HITESH HARISINGHANI
