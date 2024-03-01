News
Saina's Peek Into Ambani Party

Saina's Peek Into Ambani Party

By REDIFF SPORTS
March 01, 2024 15:27 IST
Saina Nehwal

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Saina Nehwal/Instagram

The grand pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has kicked off in Jamnagar, creating a buzz not just for its grandeur but also for the presence of renowned sports stars.

The Ambani Estate has become the focal point for the festivities, with a notable guest list that includes legendary athletes, turning the event into a glamorous, star-studded affair.

Badminton sensation Saina Nehwal, accompanied by her husband Parupalli Kashyap, added a touch of elegance to the high-profile event.

 

 

The London Olympics bronze medallist also shared glimpses of the luxurious tent accommodations for the guests, with a caption, 'The perfect Ambani wedding,' on Instagram.

