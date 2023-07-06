News
Karan Johar Celebrates 'Rocky Day'

Karan Johar Celebrates 'Rocky Day'

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 06, 2023 13:55 IST


On Ranveer Singh's 38th birthday on July 6, Karan Johar shared some unseen pictures from the sets of their film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The director posted heartfelt wishes as well: 'It's ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature... thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani... Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always.'

Ranveer, for those who still don't know, plays Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

 

This is the first time Ranveer and Karan have collaborated on a film together.

 

Alia Bhatt captures Ranveer's love for Karan and vice versa.

 

Karan shares a B&W pic from the sets.

 

Karan had shared earlier that Ranveer had been nervous while shooting the Tum Kya Mile song in Kashmir, as it was his 'first lip sync mountain love song'.

Watch Ranveer shoot in the Valley.

 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releases on July 28.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

REDIFF MOVIES
