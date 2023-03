Umar Ganie captures glimpse of actor Ranveer Singh in action in snow covered Gulmarg during the shooting of a romantic song for Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Alia Bhatt too has arrived in Gulmarg in north Kashmir to shoot the song sequence, which will complete the shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.