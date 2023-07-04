RARKPK Trailer: Bollywood Romance Is Back!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is sure to raise eyebrows with its over-the-top quality, but hey, this is the unabashed Bollywood we once fell in love with and who is better than Karan Johar to retrieve the genre, asserts Mayur Sanap.

It's raining romance in Bollywood.

After Satyaprem Ki Katha, it is Karan Johar's turn to swoon the audience with his flashy romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which features the oh-so-desirable pair of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

If the trailer is anything to go by, we are in a treat for the epic entertainer that mainstream Indian cinema was once famous for.

The little over three-minute trailer is a complete Karan Johar show with his signature style of film-making on full display. We get a heady concoction of a good-looking star-cast, jazzy costumes, exotic locations and larger-than-life frames with a tadka of laughter and tears.

The trailer introduces us to 'duffer' Rocky Randhawa and 'educated' Rani Chatterjee, who love each other despite their conflicting backgrounds and cultures.

Rocky is ghode pe sawaar to marry Rani, but she comes up with the idea of 'switch', which requires them to spend three months with each other's families.

This sets a roller-coaster ride of laughter and drama as the duo struggles to impress their intended in-laws, who have their own reservations about Rocky and Rani's love story.

The trailer is a breezy watch and needless to say, Ranveer and Alia's winning chemistry is the main takeaway.

In stark contrast to their previous outing Gully Boy (2019), the duo blends in the swanky world Karan has created and they look spectacular with their glitzy fashion and head-to-toe styling.

Alia's beauteous Rani is level headed whereas Ranveer's brawny Rocky is a little too flamboyant, which is reminiscent of his Bitto Sharma from Band Baaja Baarat (2010).

In the film's supporting cast, Jaya Bachchan looks intimidating as the Randhawa family matriarch.

Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury also play crucial roles in the film.

Music is among Karan Johar's strong suits and this trailer gives a glimpse of Pritam's tuneful soundtracks.

After the film's recently released romantic ballad Tum Kya Mile, it would be no surprise if the other songs become chartbusters too.

The film is sure to raise eyebrows with its over-the-top quality, but hey, this is the unabashed Bollywood we once fell in love with and who is better than Karan Johar to retrieve the genre.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is set to release in cinemas on July 28.