IMAGE: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a photograph shared by their Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Director Karan Johar. Photographs: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

Ranveer Singh is Alia Bhatt's best on-screen co-star. Hands-down.

Those who have seen portions of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani swear the Gully Boy pair are in fantastic form as a Punjabi-Bengali couple from two warring families determined to give their mutual passion a happy ending.

Says Dharmendra, "There is something innocent and magical about Ranveer and Alia on screen. They remind me of Hema and me on screen when we did so many films together. Bahot suljhe hue bachche hain (they are a sorted couple on screen). People will see glimpses of Hema and me in Ranveer and Alia."

IMAGE: Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh with Director Karan Johar on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Sources say the romantic song that Karan Johar shot in March with Alia and Ranveer in Kashmir left the team open mouthed.

"Barf mein aag laga di dono ne," a member of the Rocky Aur Rani crew reveals.

"They are the most romantic pair on screen since Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi in Chandni."