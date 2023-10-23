Kajol's RED HOT Festive Fashion

Kajol takes her festive fashion very seriously.

When she's not pulling out her gorgeous saris for the Durga poojo pandal, she's making a statement with the different colours of Navratri.

The actor may have missed a few colours, but she made sure to post the ones that she did wear, and her style has got our thumbs up!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

On the first day of Durga Puja, Kajol wears 'a splash of orange for a day of energy'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol skips to red and feels, 'Red is the color that proves miracles can happen in a wardrobe.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

'Simplicity may be key, but who can resist a royal hue?' she wonders.

She gets a 'Beautiful' comment from Katrina Kaif for her effort.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Kajol posts a throwback from a movie we know by heart, and writes, 'Still wearing green but maybe not the same shade. 28 years later #DDLJ belongs to you guys .. All our fans and people who have made it a legacy that lives on far beyond what we could have ever imagined. Big shoutout to all of you.'