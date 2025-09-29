Kajol Celebrates Durga Pooja With Nysa, Yug

Bollywood's Bengali ladies are enjoying Durga Puja as seen from these weekend glimpses from the North Bengal Sarbojanin Durga Pooja pandal.

The celebrations were bittersweet this year, as the late Deb Mukherjee (Ayan Mukerji's father), who usually organised the big event, was greatly missed.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kajol, looking gorgeous in red, performs pooja.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kajol's children, Nysa and Yug, join her in the pooja.

Ready for a sweet click.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kajol's cousin Sharbani Mukherji, seen here with mum Shamita and Tanishaa.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Looking gorgeous in red and gold.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Rani Mukerji gives a unique twist to the laal paar sari.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Cousins Kajol and Rani pose together.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ayan Mukerji with his mother Amrit Mukherjee.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Meet the Mukerjis: Tanishaa, Rani, Kajol and Sharbani.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sharbani with Sandip Soparrkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray celebrates with her daughter.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff