Kajol Celebrates Durga Pooja With Nysa, Yug

Bollywood's Bengali ladies are enjoying Durga Puja as seen from these weekend glimpses from the North Bengal Sarbojanin Durga Pooja pandal.
The celebrations were bittersweet this year, as the late Deb Mukherjee (Ayan Mukerji's father), who usually organised the big event, was greatly missed.
Kajol, looking gorgeous in red, performs pooja.
Kajol's children, Nysa and Yug, join her in the pooja.
Ready for a sweet click.
Kajol's cousin Sharbani Mukherji, seen here with mum Shamita and Tanishaa.
Looking gorgeous in red and gold.
Rani Mukerji gives a unique twist to the laal paar sari.
Cousins Kajol and Rani pose together.
Ayan Mukerji with his mother Amrit Mukherjee.
Meet the Mukerjis: Tanishaa, Rani, Kajol and Sharbani.
Sharbani with Sandip Soparrkar.
Lisa Ray celebrates with her daughter.
