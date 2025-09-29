HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Kajol Celebrates Durga Pooja With Nysa, Yug

Kajol Celebrates Durga Pooja With Nysa, Yug

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

September 29, 2025 12:22 IST

x

Bollywood's Bengali ladies are enjoying Durga Puja as seen from these weekend glimpses from the North Bengal Sarbojanin Durga Pooja pandal.

The celebrations were bittersweet this year, as the late Deb Mukherjee (Ayan Mukerji's father), who usually organised the big event, was greatly missed.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kajol, looking gorgeous in red, performs pooja.

 

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kajol's children, Nysa and Yug, join her in the pooja.

 

Ready for a sweet click.

 

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kajol's cousin Sharbani Mukherji, seen here with mum Shamita and Tanishaa.

 

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Looking gorgeous in red and gold.

 

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Rani Mukerji gives a unique twist to the laal paar sari.

 

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Cousins Kajol and Rani pose together.

 

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ayan Mukerji with his mother Amrit Mukherjee.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Meet the Mukerjis: Tanishaa, Rani, Kajol and Sharbani.

 

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Sharbani with Sandip Soparrkar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Ray/Instagram

Lisa Ray celebrates with her daughter.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Durga Puja Brings Kajol, Rani Together
Durga Puja Brings Kajol, Rani Together
Get Your Nail Art Right This Navratri
Get Your Nail Art Right This Navratri
Dazzle Like These Stars This Dussehra
Dazzle Like These Stars This Dussehra
Wear 9 Colours of Navratri In Your Makeup
Wear 9 Colours of Navratri In Your Makeup
'Kajol's A Real Foodie Who Loves Sweets'
'Kajol's A Real Foodie Who Loves Sweets'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pujo Recipe: Banana Flower Cutlets/Mochar Chops

webstory image 2

The Rare Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar

webstory image 3

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

VIDEOS

Hare Rama, Hare Krishna bhajan echoes at the Times Square in New York0:40

Hare Rama, Hare Krishna bhajan echoes at the Times Square...

Indian Army Jawans celebrate as India defeats Pakistan in Asia Cup final1:25

Indian Army Jawans celebrate as India defeats Pakistan in...

Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi ran away with Asia Cup trophy, says BCCI secretary4:54

Pakistan minister Mohsin Naqvi ran away with Asia Cup...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV