Alia, Ranbir At Ayan's Father Deb Mukherjee's Funeral

Actor Deb Mukherjee, Director Ayan Mukerji's father and Producer Sunita Gowarikar's father, passed away on Friday, March 14.

Deb Mukherjee is known for films like Sambandh, Adhikar, Zindagi Zindagi, Haiwan, Mai Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Karate, Baaton Baaton Mein, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar.

Alia Bhatt, who is very close to Ayan, at the funeral.

Ranbir Kapoor turns pallbearer at best friend Ayan's father's funeral.

Tanuja was married to Deb's brother Shomu Mukherjee.

Tanuja's daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Mukherji,

Sunita Gowarikar, Deb Mukherjee's daughter, with son-in-law Ashutosh Gowarikar, their son Konark, left, his wife Niyati Kanakia and younger brother Vishwang.

Karan Johar.

Sharbani Mukherji's father Rono Mukherjee is Deb Mukherjee's brother.

Amit Kumar's aunt Sati Rani Devi -- his father Kishore Kumar's sister -- was Deb Mukherjee's mother.

Anil Kapoor.

Salim Khan.

Kiran Rao was an assistant on Ashutosh Gowarikar's Lagaan.

Hrithik Roshan at the funeral.

Akanksha Malhotra.

Shaan and Radhika Mukherjee.

Kiran Kumar with son Vikas Kumar.

Pritam.

Kunal Rawal and wife Arpita Mehta.

Manmohan Shetty and Mrs Shetty.

Jibraan Khan.

