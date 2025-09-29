Dazzle Like These Stars This Dussehra

To make sure your fashion game is on point for Dussehra, Namrata Thakker brings you all the inspiration you need to look absolutely FABULOUS just like your favourite stars.
Elevate your fashion game by draping a beautiful sheer sari with a sexy blouse. Thank Vaani Kapoor later!
Shine bright like Kareena Kapoor Khan by donning a shimmery sequin sari with a chic high neck choker blouse for that extra oomph.
Red and gold is the classic combination that can never go wrong especially during festival season.
No wonder, Karishma Tanna looks effortlessly gorgeous in her strappy kurta-palazzo set from Designer Gopi Vaid's collection.
If minimalistic fashion is your thing, take a leaf out of Pooja Hegde's style book and wear a simple yet classy palazzo suit in any pastel colour.
We love Samantha's chic take on the traditional sari look.
Aditi Rao Hydari radiates regal vibes in a royal blue lehenga-choli set featuring intricate hand-woven details with delicate borders.
Mouni Roy's traditional white and gold sari from Kerala is not only steal-worthy but it's also perfect for special occasions.
Wear for a black bandgala sherwani like Vijay Deverakonda and you would definitely turn heads.
Vijay Varma spills some festive tea with his understated fashion.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff