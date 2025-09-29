Dazzle Like These Stars This Dussehra

To make sure your fashion game is on point for Dussehra, Namrata Thakker brings you all the inspiration you need to look absolutely FABULOUS just like your favourite stars.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Elevate your fashion game by draping a beautiful sheer sari with a sexy blouse. Thank Vaani Kapoor later!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Shine bright like Kareena Kapoor Khan by donning a shimmery sequin sari with a chic high neck choker blouse for that extra oomph.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Red and gold is the classic combination that can never go wrong especially during festival season.

No wonder, Karishma Tanna looks effortlessly gorgeous in her strappy kurta-palazzo set from Designer Gopi Vaid's collection.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

If minimalistic fashion is your thing, take a leaf out of Pooja Hegde's style book and wear a simple yet classy palazzo suit in any pastel colour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

We love Samantha's chic take on the traditional sari look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari radiates regal vibes in a royal blue lehenga-choli set featuring intricate hand-woven details with delicate borders.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy's traditional white and gold sari from Kerala is not only steal-worthy but it's also perfect for special occasions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Wear for a black bandgala sherwani like Vijay Deverakonda and you would definitely turn heads.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma spills some festive tea with his understated fashion.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff