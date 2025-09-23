Get Your Nail Art Right This Navratri

There are so many ways to wear the colours of Navratri -- from outfits to makeup.
There's interesting nail art that you can try this festive season too.
Namrata Thakker gives some interesting ideas.
White nails with golden nail jewellery is definitely a good way to glam up like Jacqueline Fernandez.
Huma Qureshi serves just the right amount of drama by going red.
Sonakshi Sinha gives nail inspiration for festive occasions by painting her nails in different shades of blue.
Kriti Sanon knows how to keep it fun and flirty with her frosted yellow nails.
If you love matcha and dandiya nights equally, try Sanya Malhotra's green nail art.
Sara Ali Khan makes grey fashionable.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas goes the minimalistic way with her orange nail art.
Khushi Kapoor's nail art looks rad, thanks to the way she's used the peacock green colour.
Sonakshi makes it to the list for the second time and her pink nail art with lots of shimmer.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff