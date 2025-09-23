Get Your Nail Art Right This Navratri

There are so many ways to wear the colours of Navratri -- from outfits to makeup.

There's interesting nail art that you can try this festive season too.

Namrata Thakker gives some interesting ideas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

White nails with golden nail jewellery is definitely a good way to glam up like Jacqueline Fernandez.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

Huma Qureshi serves just the right amount of drama by going red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha gives nail inspiration for festive occasions by painting her nails in different shades of blue.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon knows how to keep it fun and flirty with her frosted yellow nails.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

If you love matcha and dandiya nights equally, try Sanya Malhotra's green nail art.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan makes grey fashionable.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas goes the minimalistic way with her orange nail art.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor's nail art looks rad, thanks to the way she's used the peacock green colour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi makes it to the list for the second time and her pink nail art with lots of shimmer.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff