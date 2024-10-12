How Durga Puja Brings Kajol, Rani, Sharbani Together

For years now, Sharbani Mukerji has been the face of the family's annual Durga Puja; their pandal, run by the North Bengal Sarbojanin Durga Puja Charitable Trust, started by her grandfather, movie mogul and founder of the Filmalaya Studio Sashadhar Mukherjee and his wife Sati Rani, the sister of Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar and Anup Kumar.

The Puja, which sees amongst its devotees Bollywood actors, is now in its 77th year.

In the concluding part of the interview, Sharbani tells Rediff.com Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya, "Kajol has always been very particular about Nysa and Yug coming for the Puja every year. They have also started serving Bhog and, during Pushpanjali, they distribute flowers and give devotees water to wash their hands before the prayers.

"Where we started, they continue..."

IMAGE: Bappa Lahiri, the late Bappi Lahiri's son, and his wife Tanisha Verma catch up with Sharbani Mukerji and Kajol. Photographs: Kind courtesy Sharbani Mukerji

Your Puja has been a big draw for its cultural programmes every evening, with many big names from the Hindi film industry taking centrestage.

Yes, Kishore Kumar and Hemant Kumar have performed on our stage, along with Sanjeev Kumar and Mala Sinha.

Singers like Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Sonu Nigam have performed at our Puja at the beginning of their careers and Maa Durga has blessed them with success.

Since my mother was involved with theatre, she would either direct a Bengali play on one of the Puja days or we would get someone to direct her.

She would also dance with Bappi kaka (singer-composer the late Bappi Lahiri was her uncle), playing some instrument.

Since we are a big film family, it used to be only in-house talent performing for free earlier since it was a ghar ka puja, but, now, the sponsors want professional singers and performers.

Tell us about your special responsibilities during the Puja days.

Well, rituals are an integral part of the celebrations, but, usually, when talking about them, we stop at Pushpanjali (morning prayers) and Bhogprasad).

As a child, I too would run off to play with my cousins after the morning prayers or Pushpanjali.

Only my mother, being the eldest daughter-in-law, was the one who knew each ritual, having learnt from my grandmother whom I unfortunately never saw.

Around 15 years ago, I was entrusted with the responsibility of organising and supervising everything needed for the daily rituals, along with the lady who was already looking into it.

I started by keeping track of the Puja utensils which are made of kansa (bronze) since there was no one keeping count then and, often, something or the other went missing.

That was when I learnt the significance of each vessel depending on its shape.

There are so many of them and, back then, I didn't know the names of many so I started drawing them and soon had a thick notebook full of diagrams.

In time, it became an obsession with me; even in my dreams, I am counting the utensils which have grown over the years.

I knew exactly which ones would be needed for which ritual and, once the priest was done with them, I would ensure that they were washed, dried and put away in the trunk.

Our earlier pandit passed away and the one we have now, Ujjwal Bhattacharya, is a very organised and educated man who, while chanting mantras or doing the rituals, explains the significance of each.

He has trained me personally and the learning continues.

Now I know all about Pran Pratishtha (infusing life into the idol), Mahasnaan and Darpan Visarjan.

Mahasnaan, what's that?

It's the divine bath which takes place every morning.

Since it happens really early, not many know about it as they usually come to the pandal towards midday for Pushpanjali and Bhog.

There are so many things needed for it -- from natural oils and natural soaps to mitti (mud), milk, dahi and rose water and I have to make sure that they are all there.

During this ritual, you can see Maa's reflection in a mirror and it's a divine experience.

After the Mahasnaan and Shringar, Ujjwalda sprinkles some of the water that has accumulated from the bath on the heads of the privileged few who have been watching and you feel so blessed.

Even Kola Bou is bathed...

Kola Bou? That's Lord Ganesh's wife, right?

No, that's a misconception.

People think Kola Bou, the banana tree placed next to Lord Ganesh's idol, is His wife. Perhaps because the drooping leaves and the fact that the ghoonghat of Her sari pulled down to cover Her face gives the impression of a bashful bride but She is actually a symbolic representation of His mother, Maa Durga.

A bunch of eight plants are tied to the banana tree; all nine plants have beneficial medicinal properties and represent the nine forms of Goddess Shakti.

Early on the morning of Maha Saptami, the seventh day of the Puja, my mother does the boron of Nabo Patrika who is bathed and draped in a sari to the beat of the dhaak (drums) before being placed to the right of Lord Ganesh and ritualistically worshipped till Dashami with a green message to preserve the environment.

There is so much to learn from this festival.

IMAGE: Sharbani Mukherji with cousins Kajol and Tanishaa.

Is there any special ritual associated with her departure?

Well, there's the Sindoor Khela that our elders participate in on Dussehra.

After the Dashami Puja, Darpan Visarjan, Pushpanjali and Prodokhina , there's Devi Boron -- applying vermillion on the forehead and feet of Maa Durga and feeding her mishti -- and aarti.

Ladies apply sindoor on each other's maang (parting in the hair), touch it on shakha, pola and noa (bangles made of conch shell, coral and iron that Bengali married women traditionally wear) and the feet of elders before playfully smearing it on each other's faces and saris which on this day is traditionally white with a red border.

After that it's time to bid farewell to Maa.

In our family, we have a ritual which is similar to the bidaai ceremony at weddings where the new bride, on her way to her marital home with her husband, throws a handful of rice behind her as a sign of appreciation and gratitude to her parents for raising her.

Rice, a staple in most diets across the country, is also a sign of prosperity and fertility.

When Maa Durga is on her way out of the pandal, Debu kaka (actor Deb Mukherjee), while going down the steps, throws a thali of rice, paan and supari behind him.

An older woman, standing a few steps behind the idol, is supposed to catch it in her sari's anchal (pallu) and this is my mother's responsibility now.

Once she has collected it, she cannot turn and look at the departing idol as Maa has become her daughter now and she is her mother.

She sits on the steps picking out the rice.

My mother cannot even go for the Visarjan.

IMAGE: Sharbani Mukherji with her brother Samrat Mukherji.

But the rest of the family usually goes for the immersion?

Oh yes. And on the way, you have to feed Maa Durga. That is my responsibility now.

Once we are at the beach, it's time to bid adieu to the chants of "Asche bochor abar hobe (the festivities will continue next year)".

Earlier, Samrat, who was trained by Debu kaka, would pick up the idol in his arms to bring her into the pandal and, later, carry her into the sea.

Before the Visarjan, Maa goes around in circles seven times and Samrat and the other boys would hold her during the Parikrama too.

It was tough because the idol is heavy and there were times when they would miss their step or stumble.

Watching with our hearts in our mouths, we would shout out to them not to drop Maa.

This process has become easier, smoother and less terrifying even as the idols have grown bigger and heavier with the use of technology as they are now forklifted onto the pandal and into the sea.

Even for the Parikrama, we have a pulley system with lights which gives the impression that Maa is circling the beach herself, looking at everyone who is there to bid her farewell.

IMAGE: Sharbani dances for Maa Durga.

Visarjan is also a time to dance...

I have loved dance since I was a child and have represented my school and college.

Rani is a trained Odissi dancer. Even Kajol learnt Kathak though she was always a tomboy.

I score over my cousins in that I have more variety of steps since I have trained in different forms of dance, including classical and folk.

Has Maa brought any changes in you, personally or professionally?

Well, whenever I am confused, going through a low period and in need of guidance, I have one-on-one conversations with Maa.

I feel her presence, not just during Durga Puja, but 365 days of the year.

She is my protector and guiding light and I have seen miracles happen in my life.

A lot of people may not believe it, but I see it as a calling of sorts. I used to be more reactive earlier, but since I got more involved with the rituals, I've become calmer and have more control over my emotions.

Listening to stories of Maa from the pandit is a great learning experience.

IMAGE: Kajol and her son Yug serve Bhog.

Your generation has seamlessly taken over from the elders and have carried forward the legacy of your grandparents for over 70 years. What about the next generation, your nieces and nephews?

Kajol has always been very particular about Nysa and Yug coming for the Puja every year.

She insists they meet relatives, do pronam to the elders and seek their blessings.

They have also started serving Bhog and, during Pushpanjali they distribute flowers and even give devotees water to wash their hands before the prayers.

Where we started, they continue...

