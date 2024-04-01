News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Janhvi, Tabu, Samantha Made March Sizzle

Janhvi, Tabu, Samantha Made March Sizzle

By NAMRATA THAKKER
April 01, 2024 10:41 IST
March was high on fashion, thanks to our glamorous ladies, who didn't shy away from making bold and beautiful style statements.

While some stuck to the classics, others went all out to raise the temperature. Namrata Thakker picks her favourite dressers of the month.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in this sparkling sequin dress.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

The classic animal print is back in fashion and we love Tabu's way of flaunting it in six yards of pure grace.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu loves to experiment with her sartorial choices and is an absolute vision in this crafty, edgy outfit, which is about channeling her inner warrior princess.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chillar/Instagram

Manushi Chillar is only three films old, but she's already a fashionista in her own right.

Her white constructed dress with a longline floor-length coat is as chic as it can get.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Making a summer staple outfit cooler, here's Katrina Kaif looking like a breath of fresh air in a pleated maxi dress with a brown jacket.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Nothing makes summer more beautiful and romantic than a white salwar suit and Hansika Motwani gets it right with her dreamy anarkali set.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy's love affair with saris is something we hope never ends. She's a sight to behold in this white drape with halter neck blouse and traditional jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Grey is the new black this season and we love how Nora Fatehi is slaying the colour with her chic pantsuit teamed with red stilettos.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta looks drop dead gorgeous in a sexy black blazer teamed with mesh trousers and some delicate diamond jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde is the epitome of minimalist elegance in this zardozi embellished gold cocktail dress designed by Anita Dongre.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
