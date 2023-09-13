News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Getting Nostalgic With Kareena, Shilpa, Rani

Getting Nostalgic With Kareena, Shilpa, Rani

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 13, 2023 09:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bollywood weddings are incomplete without Mehendi Artist Veena Nagda, as brides simply love her.

Nagda goes back in time and posts lovely flashback images from the filmi shaadiS she's been a part of.

Nagda shared pictures with Kareena Kapoor from her older sister Karisma Kapoor's mehendi ceremony in 2003 and writes, 'I always get a boost of energy from meeting you. Whenever I meet you, you always have a smile on my face.'

 

Fast forward to Kareena on the sets of her 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding.

 

Big smiles all around.

 

Up next, pictures from Shilpa Shetty's mehendi ceremony in 2009.

 

Nagda narrates, 'While applying mehendi at Shilpa's wedding, Shilpa said, "I want the symbol of Lakshmi" and she chose a lotus design from then I started the wonderful design of Lotus. Thank you Shilpaji for trusting me.'

 

Shilpa with the women in her life, mum Sunanda and sister Shamita.

 

The groom Raj Kundra gets his mehendi done too.

 

Pictures from Shilpa's wedding and reception.

 

Nagda shares a picture from the sets of the 2004 film Hum Tum, starring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing the pictures, she writes, 'For the first time in my life, Yash Raj Films gave me the opportunity to apply mehendi in the movie scenes Hum Tum in 2004. Thanks you yashrajfilms for built up strong relationship.'

 

Hum Tum Director Kunal Kohli and the late choreographer Saroj Khan keep a watch.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Veena Nagda/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet the GORGEOUS BRIDES of Bollywood
Meet the GORGEOUS BRIDES of Bollywood
Bollywood's Magical Mehendi Moments
Bollywood's Magical Mehendi Moments
How The Bollywood Wedding Plays Out
How The Bollywood Wedding Plays Out
Can RBI Win The War On Inflation?
Can RBI Win The War On Inflation?
PIX: Germany snap losing run; Argentina, England win
PIX: Germany snap losing run; Argentina, England win
The Very Sexy Esha Gupta
The Very Sexy Esha Gupta
Can India Become Great Power Under Modi?
Can India Become Great Power Under Modi?

More like this

PIX: Bollywood's Top 25 Wedding Songs

PIX: Bollywood's Top 25 Wedding Songs

PIX: Bollywood's EXOTIC destination weddings

PIX: Bollywood's EXOTIC destination weddings

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances