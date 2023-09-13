Getting Nostalgic With Kareena, Shilpa, Rani

Bollywood weddings are incomplete without Mehendi Artist Veena Nagda, as brides simply love her.

Nagda goes back in time and posts lovely flashback images from the filmi shaadiS she's been a part of.

Nagda shared pictures with Kareena Kapoor from her older sister Karisma Kapoor's mehendi ceremony in 2003 and writes, 'I always get a boost of energy from meeting you. Whenever I meet you, you always have a smile on my face.'

Fast forward to Kareena on the sets of her 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding.

Big smiles all around.

Up next, pictures from Shilpa Shetty's mehendi ceremony in 2009.

Nagda narrates, 'While applying mehendi at Shilpa's wedding, Shilpa said, "I want the symbol of Lakshmi" and she chose a lotus design from then I started the wonderful design of Lotus. Thank you Shilpaji for trusting me.'

Shilpa with the women in her life, mum Sunanda and sister Shamita.

The groom Raj Kundra gets his mehendi done too.

Pictures from Shilpa's wedding and reception.

Nagda shares a picture from the sets of the 2004 film Hum Tum, starring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing the pictures, she writes, 'For the first time in my life, Yash Raj Films gave me the opportunity to apply mehendi in the movie scenes Hum Tum in 2004. Thanks you yashrajfilms for built up strong relationship.'

Hum Tum Director Kunal Kohli and the late choreographer Saroj Khan keep a watch.