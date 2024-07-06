News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Janhvi Glams Up For Radhika-Anant's Sangeet

Janhvi Glams Up For Radhika-Anant's Sangeet

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 06, 2024 17:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's sangeet ceremony saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.

Held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on July 5, the event gives us a sneak peek of the glamour and grandeur that lies ahead during the wedding on July 12.

Justin Bieber may have been a highlight of the evening but Ananya Panday made sure to glitter as she took to the stage with besties Sara Ali Khan and Orry.

 

Here's Sara Ali Khan, setting a gold standard.

 

Janhvi Kapoor also performed, and she had her brother Arjun Kapoor for company on stage.

 

Alaya F.

 

Shanaya Kapoor.

 

Disha Patani.

 

Manushi Chhillar.

 

Arpita and Aayush Sharma.

 

Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapur.

 

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

 

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

 

Natasha with Varun Dhawan.

 

Jawan Director Atlee twins with his wife, Priya.

 

Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur.

 

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh.

 

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene.

 

Karishma Tanna with Varun Bangera.

 

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu.

 

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl.

 

Sisters Neha and Aisha Sharma.

 

Salman Khan was among the performers of the night, as he danced with Anant Ambani on the song, Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai song from his 2000 film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

 

Vicky Kaushal.

 

Ibrahim Ali Khan.

 

Ayan Mukerji.

 

Radhika Madan.

 

Palak Tiwari.

 

Mouni Roy.

 

Sanya Malhotra.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Janhvi Brought To Radhika's Mameru...
Who Janhvi Brought To Radhika's Mameru...
Unseen Pix From Radhika-Anant Mameru...
Unseen Pix From Radhika-Anant Mameru...
Radhika-Anant Mameru Ceremony
Radhika-Anant Mameru Ceremony
PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet
PIX: Dhoni, SKY, Hardik rock Ambani sangeet
Ayodhya win defeated Ram temple movement: Rahul
Ayodhya win defeated Ram temple movement: Rahul
Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0's 1st budget on July 23
Sitharaman to present Modi 3.0's 1st budget on July 23
Rahul Dravid explains his coaching philosophy
Rahul Dravid explains his coaching philosophy

More like this

An Ambani Wedding With A Difference!

An Ambani Wedding With A Difference!

Hey Radhika, No Wonder Anant Was Mesmerised

Hey Radhika, No Wonder Anant Was Mesmerised

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances