Janhvi Glams Up For Radhika-Anant's Sangeet

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's sangeet ceremony saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance.

Held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on July 5, the event gives us a sneak peek of the glamour and grandeur that lies ahead during the wedding on July 12.

Justin Bieber may have been a highlight of the evening but Ananya Panday made sure to glitter as she took to the stage with besties Sara Ali Khan and Orry.

Here's Sara Ali Khan, setting a gold standard.

Janhvi Kapoor also performed, and she had her brother Arjun Kapoor for company on stage.

Alaya F.

Shanaya Kapoor.

Disha Patani.

Manushi Chhillar.

Arpita and Aayush Sharma.

Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapur.

Rakul Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Natasha with Varun Dhawan.

Jawan Director Atlee twins with his wife, Priya.

Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh.

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene.

Karishma Tanna with Varun Bangera.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu.

Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl.

Sisters Neha and Aisha Sharma.

Salman Khan was among the performers of the night, as he danced with Anant Ambani on the song, Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai song from his 2000 film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

Vicky Kaushal.

Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Ayan Mukerji.

Radhika Madan.

Palak Tiwari.

Mouni Roy.

Sanya Malhotra.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar