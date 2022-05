Jacqueline Parties with Salman

All roads led to Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party, as Bollywood's A-listers -- power couples and surprise guests -- looked their festive best.

Please click on the images for a look at the star guests at Arpita and Aayush's Eid party.

IMAGE: After greeting his fans at Galaxy apartments, Salman Khan went over to his youngest sister Arpita's home to party.

IMAGE: The other Khan sibling, Arbaaz Khan.

IMAGE: Salman's trusted bodyguard Shera.

IMAGE: Salman takes a picture with his Kick co-star Jacqueline Fernandez.

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra goes desi.

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor, who posted a picture with Salman earlier in the day, with Sanjay Kapoor.

IMAGE: Kartik Aaryan.

IMAGE: Tusshar Kapoor.

IMAGE: Mushtaq Shaikh and Ekta Kapoor.

IMAGE: Anil Kapoor greets Emraan Hashmi.

IMAGE: Abhimanyu Dassani.

IMAGE: Zaheer Iqbal starred in Salman's Notebook.

IMAGE: Director Punit Malhotra.

IMAGE: Mukesh Chhabra brings his mum along.

IMAGE: Varun Sharma.

IMAGE: Manjot Singh.

IMAGE: Chunky Pandey.

IMAGE: Director Vikas Bahl.

IMAGE: Producer-Director Aanand L Rai.

IMAGE: Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar.

IMAGE: Sunil Grover worked with Salman in Bharat.

IMAGE: Movie legend Helen with Producer Shabina Khan.

IMAGE: Suniel Shetty.

IMAGE: Maniesh Paul.

IMAGE: Director Milap Zaveri.

IMAGE: Congress politicians Baba Siddique and son Zeeshan Siddique, MLA.

IMAGE: Former Union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

IMAGE: Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma with Varsha Patel, former Union aviation minister Praful Patel and family.

Aayush's grandfather Sukh Ram was India's IT minister in the Narasimha Rao Cabinet; his father Anil Sharma is now in the BJP.

