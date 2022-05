Deepika-Ranveer At Salman's Eid Party

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Eid party saw Bollywood's power couples in attendance.

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kanchi Kaul and Shabbir Ahluwalia.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Bhamini Oza and Pratik Gandhi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Zukhruf Farhad and Bachchhan Paandey Director Farhad Samji.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Gauri and Nikkhil Dwivedi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: BJP politician-designer Shaina NC and Manish Munot/

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shazia and ace lensman Avinash Gowariker.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sonia and Himesh Reshammiya.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala, centre, flanked by husband Minhaz Karachiwala, right, and their son Amaan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Varsha and Ramesh Taurani.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shano Hanspal and husband hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar