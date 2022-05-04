How Shah Rukh, Salman Celebrated Eid

With COVID protocols lifted, Bollywood is back to celebrating festivals the only way they know!

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: For two years, there was no crowd outside Shah Rukh Khan's beautiful home, Mannat. But now that the COVID restrictions have been eased, his fans are back, in full force at that.

This Eid, here's what it looked like outside Mannat.

Khan celebrates the moment and writes, 'How lovely to meet you all on Eid…. May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: A huge crowd was also waiting for SRK's neighbour, Salman Khan, outside his Galaxy apartment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt celebrates Eid with wife Maanayata, and children, Iqra and Shahraan.

It was perhaps a bittersweet moment for him, as the festival fell on his mother Nargis's death anniversary on May 3.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

IMAGE: Dia Mirza celebrates son Avyaan Azaad's first Eid.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

IMAGE: Dulquer Salmaan shares a cute family picture with wife Amal and daughter Maryam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salman/Instagram

IMAGE: The Qureshis indulged in a photoshoot on Eid and posted the pictures for everyone to see.

Here's Huma with father Saleem Qureshi, mum Ameena Qureshi and brother Saqib Saleem.

'We all took the floral theme too seriously (I think) Eid Mubarak !! Peace Love Joy To everyone .. a day of sharing love care,' she writes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

IMAGE: Fahadh Faasil takes a selfie with wife Nazriya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nazriya Fahadh/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar missed her family 'a lot' on this special day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Like Hina Khan's Eid look?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Twinkle Khanna writes: 'A double dhamaka as we celebrate Eid and Akshaya Tritiya on the same day. Wishing all of you love, light and laughter always.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Twinkle Khanna/Instagram

IMAGE: Shruti Seth celebrates Eid with her director husband Danish Aslam and daughter Alina.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruthi Seth/Instagram