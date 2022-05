Wow! Kangana At Salman's Eid Party!

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma hosted the Khan family's traditional Eid party this year, to which were invited many stars.

Please click on the images for a look at the star guests at Arpita and Aayush's Eid party.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut was a surprise guest at Salman Khan's younger sister's Eid party.

Kangana and Bhai have never worked together, but shared a lot of laughs when the actress appeared on Bigg Boss 13 to promote Panga in 2020.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kiara Advani has been busy promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen chooses a red salwar kameez for the festive day.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Tabu takes a break from shooting Drishyam 2.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sunny Leone gets the blues.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Has Waluscha De Sousa ever missed a chance to party with Salman?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: After celebrating son Avyaan Azaad's first Eid, Dia Mirza heads over to Arpita's party.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Like Jacqueline Fernandez's bling power?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi mingles with Sonakshi Sinha.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Glamorous Daisy Shah.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Alizeh Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri's daughter and Salman's eldest niece.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Saiee Manjrekar made her debut in Dabbang 3 with Bhai.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sangeeta Bijlani, frozen in time.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Stunning Sophie Choudry.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Simple, unflashy, Elli AvrRam.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Is Zoa Morani going to work in a Bhai film?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shenaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut in Salman's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Mahima Makwana starred opposite Aayush in Antim: The Final Truth.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar