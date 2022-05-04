News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Chitrangda has Cutting Chai with...

Chitrangda has Cutting Chai with...

By Rediff Movies
May 04, 2022 16:40 IST
Pradeep Bandekar glimpsed Kareena Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sharvari, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari... on Tuesday.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh promotes her new show Modern Love, inspired by the hit American series.
Modern Love Mumbai is the first of three Indian adaptations, set to stream on May 13, followed by Modern Love Hyderabad and Modern Love Chennai.
The show will feature six stories directed by Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal and Nupur Asthana.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Chitrangda will star in Nupur Asthana's Cutting Chai story with Arshad Warsi.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nupur Asthana, seen here, has previously directed projects like the Web series, Four More Shots Please, the Rishi Kapoor-Ayushmann Khurrana-Sonam Kapoor-starrer Bewakoofiyaan and the popular television show Hip Hip Hurray.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi will feature in Hansal Mehta's Baai along with Tanuja and...
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Chef Ranveer Brar!
Pratik and Ranveer are seen here with Ritwik Bhowmik and Writer Director Dhruv Sehgal, who directs Ritwik in I Love Thane.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez promotes Pepsi's new summer anthem.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Badsha accompanies the actress at the launch.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sai Tamhankar promotes her Marathi Web series Pet Puraan, which will stream on SonyLIV from May 6.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Her co-star Lalit Prabhakar accompanies Sai.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor at a dubbing studio.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur at Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films office.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha is working on the film Janhit Mein Jaari.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: After Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari will be seen in the period drama Maharaja, starring Aamir Khan's elder son Junaid Khan.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Disha Patani waves at the photographers.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Who is Kiara Advani winking at?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: What did Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher think of RRR?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Producer Ramesh Taurani joined Anil and Anupam at the screening.
Are Anil, Anupam and Ramesh trying to figure out why southern cinema is doing better than Bollywood at the box office these days?
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor steps out in white.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari goes for yoga classes.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan at her Pilates classes.
Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

 

 
Rediff Movies
