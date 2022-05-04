Chitrangda has Cutting Chai with...

IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh promotes her new show Modern Love, inspired by the hit American series.

Modern Love Mumbai is the first of three Indian adaptations, set to stream on May 13, followed by Modern Love Hyderabad and Modern Love Chennai.

The show will feature six stories directed by Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal and Nupur Asthana.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar