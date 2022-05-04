Chitrangda has Cutting Chai with...

Pradeep Bandekar glimpsed Kareena Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sharvari, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari... on Tuesday.
IMAGE: Chitrangda Singh promotes her new show Modern Love, inspired by the hit American series.
Modern Love Mumbai is the first of three Indian adaptations, set to stream on May 13, followed by Modern Love Hyderabad and Modern Love Chennai.
The show will feature six stories directed by Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal and Nupur Asthana.
IMAGE: Chitrangda will star in Nupur Asthana's Cutting Chai story with Arshad Warsi.
IMAGE: Nupur Asthana, seen here, has previously directed projects like the Web series, Four More Shots Please, the Rishi Kapoor-Ayushmann Khurrana-Sonam Kapoor-starrer Bewakoofiyaan and the popular television show Hip Hip Hurray.
IMAGE: Pratik Gandhi will feature in Hansal Mehta's Baai along with Tanuja and...
IMAGE: Chef Ranveer Brar!
Pratik and Ranveer are seen here with Ritwik Bhowmik and Writer Director Dhruv Sehgal, who directs Ritwik in I Love Thane.
IMAGE: Jacqueline Fernandez promotes Pepsi's new summer anthem.
IMAGE: Badsha accompanies the actress at the launch.
IMAGE: Sai Tamhankar promotes her Marathi Web series Pet Puraan, which will stream on SonyLIV from May 6.
IMAGE: Her co-star Lalit Prabhakar accompanies Sai.
IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor at a dubbing studio.
IMAGE: Mrunal Thakur at Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films office.
IMAGE: Nushrratt Bharuccha is working on the film Janhit Mein Jaari.
IMAGE: After Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari will be seen in the period drama Maharaja, starring Aamir Khan's elder son Junaid Khan.
IMAGE: Disha Patani waves at the photographers.
IMAGE: Who is Kiara Advani winking at?
IMAGE: What did Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher think of RRR?
IMAGE: Producer Ramesh Taurani joined Anil and Anupam at the screening.
Are Anil, Anupam and Ramesh trying to figure out why southern cinema is doing better than Bollywood at the box office these days?
IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor steps out in white.
IMAGE: Aditi Rao Hydari goes for yoga classes.
IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan at her Pilates classes.
