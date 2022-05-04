News
What Kareena wanted for Eid this year

What Kareena wanted for Eid this year

By Rediff Movies
Last updated on: May 04, 2022 11:23 IST


It was family time for Saif Ali Khan and his siblings, Soha and Saba, as they celebrated Eid together.

Please click on the images for a closer look at this beautiful family celebration.

 

IMAGE: Can Kareena ever get a family photo right?
'Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture …but never has!!!' she writes, as she joins Soha-Kunal, husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh and Saba Ali Khan for a picture.
Well, we think this picture is just right, Bebo!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu prepare sheer khurma for Eid.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: And their daughter Inaaya relishes it!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Soha and Kunal twin in green.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor, meanwhile, celebrated Eid with Salman Khan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

 

 

 
