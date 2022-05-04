What Kareena wanted for Eid this year

It was family time for Saif Ali Khan and his siblings, Soha and Saba, as they celebrated Eid together.
Please click on the images for a closer look at this beautiful family celebration.
IMAGE: Can Kareena ever get a family photo right?
'Eid Mubarak from the family that is always trying to take the perfect picture …but never has!!!' she writes, as she joins Soha-Kunal, husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jeh and Saba Ali Khan for a picture.
Well, we think this picture is just right, Bebo!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu prepare sheer khurma for Eid.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: And their daughter Inaaya relishes it!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Soha and Kunal twin in green.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor, meanwhile, celebrated Eid with Salman Khan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram