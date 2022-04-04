News
It's a Baby Girl for Debina-Gurmeet!

By Rediff Movies
April 04, 2022 18:31 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram

Television couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announced that they have become parents to a baby girl.

The couple shared an adorable clip on social media and wrote, 'With utmost gratitude, we welcome our BABY GIRL into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina'

 

Last week Debina had shared pictures from her godh bharai.

''Saadh' or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves .. 'Baby shower' in western country and 'godh bharayi' in north India saadh in Bengali,' she posted.

'I didn't particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked.

'Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company. Sending you all wishes.'

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot in 2011.

