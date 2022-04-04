What's cooking, Shahid-Mira?

Please click on the images for glimpses of the stars Pradeep Bandekar spotted over the weekend.

IMAGE: Days before the release of Jersey, Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor leave the kids at home and head for dinner.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Rakul Singh, whose Attack Part I is in the theatres, out for dinner with Jackky Bhagnani.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Is Ranbir Kapoor planning to marry this month? The rumour mills just won't stop spinning!

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan watches a movie with...

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Not a certain Ms Azad, but his mum Pinky Roshan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sophie Choudry poses for a pic.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ram Charan at a theatre screening RRR in Mumbai.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Aparshakti Khurana plays football..

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: ...with Karan Wahi...

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: ...and Bunty Walia.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Krishna Shroff and her brother Tiger Shroff at a Matrix Fight Night 8 in New Delhi.

Krishna and Tiger founded the MMA Matrix Fitness Center, a one-of-a-kind mixed martial arts enterprise, in 2018.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: John Abraham promotes Attack Part I at a theatre in Mumbai.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi on the sets of the television show, Dance Deewane Junior, where she is a judge.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Neetu Singh makes her television debut with Dance Deewane Junior.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Bigg Boss 15 participant Karan Kundrra hosts the show.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar