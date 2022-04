Photograph: Kind courtesy Haarsh Limbachiyaa/Instagram

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have become parents to a baby boy.

The proud father made the grand announcement on Instagram.

As soon as he made the announcement, their friends like Anita Hassanandani, Arjun Bijlani, Amruta Khanvilkar and Neha Pendse started sending their congratulatory messages.

Bharti and Haarsh were working on The Khatra Khatra Show right till the last day of her pregnancy.

The couple wed in December 2017.