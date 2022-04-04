News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Is Alia getting married in April?

Is Alia getting married in April?

By Rediff Movies
April 04, 2022 16:54 IST
How does Bollywood deal with the Monday Blues? They show us.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: Rumours of an April wedding don't prevent Alia Bhatt from feeling the sunshine.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar shows us her 'Monday Morning Mood'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like most of us, Rasika Dugal finds it hard to get out of bed on Monday!
She writes: 'Monday thoughts checklist: I work too hard
I can't function without coffee
I need a break
Creativity comes with rest...
Please feel free to add to the list if you are feeling any more productive than me...'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

 

IMAGE: 'When Sunday traffic is messing with you .. Take a #carfie,' suggests Huma Qureshi.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra shares a throwback pic describing Mumbai's heat: 'Me when it's outdoor shoot at 2pm #MumbaiKiGarmi.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kalki Koechlin takes an ice bath to cool off, and lasts 90 seconds in it.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan gets ready for Vikram Vedha: 'Channeling the inner Vedha'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mamta Mohandas explores Chennai's Marina Beach.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde goes on a long drive.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

 

 

 
