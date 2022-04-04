Is Alia getting married in April?

How does Bollywood deal with the Monday Blues? They show us.

Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

IMAGE: Rumours of an April wedding don't prevent Alia Bhatt from feeling the sunshine.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar shows us her 'Monday Morning Mood'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: Like most of us, Rasika Dugal finds it hard to get out of bed on Monday!

She writes: 'Monday thoughts checklist: I work too hard

I can't function without coffee

I need a break

Creativity comes with rest...

Please feel free to add to the list if you are feeling any more productive than me...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasika Dugal/Instagram

IMAGE: 'When Sunday traffic is messing with you .. Take a #carfie,' suggests Huma Qureshi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Huma Qureshi/Instagram

IMAGE: Sidharth Malhotra shares a throwback pic describing Mumbai's heat: 'Me when it's outdoor shoot at 2pm #MumbaiKiGarmi.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Kalki Koechlin takes an ice bath to cool off, and lasts 90 seconds in it.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalki Koechlin/Instagram

IMAGE: Hrithik Roshan gets ready for Vikram Vedha: 'Channeling the inner Vedha'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

IMAGE: Mamta Mohandas explores Chennai's Marina Beach.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde goes on a long drive.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram