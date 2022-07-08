INSIDE Payal Rohatgi's Mehendi Ceremony

Payal Rohatgi and her boyfriend of 11 years, wrestler Sangram Singh, will get married on July 9.

After the mehendi ceremony on June 6, it's time for the haldi and sangeet ceremonies.

On their wedding day, Sangram and Payal, who have been dating since 2011, will feed 200 animals, 100 orphan children and plant 100 trees.

The couple will host a reception in Delhi on July 14, followed by another reception in Mumbai.

Payal Rohatgi shows off her mehendi.

Can you spot Sangram's name on her hand? Payal is seen here with mehendi artiste Jayshree Panchal.

Payal's mother Veena Rohatgi looks very happy as D-day draws nearer.

A special mother-daughter moment.

Payal and Sangram performed a pooja at the Prachin Rajeshwar Mahadev mandir on June 7. It is at this 850-year-old Agra temple that the couple will get married on July 9.