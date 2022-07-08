News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » INSIDE Payal Rohatgi's Mehendi Ceremony

INSIDE Payal Rohatgi's Mehendi Ceremony

By Rediff Movies
July 08, 2022 15:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Payal Rohatgi and her boyfriend of 11 years, wrestler Sangram Singh, will get married on July 9.

After the mehendi ceremony on June 6, it's time for the haldi and sangeet ceremonies.

On their wedding day, Sangram and Payal, who have been dating since 2011, will feed 200 animals, 100 orphan children and plant 100 trees.

The couple will host a reception in Delhi on July 14, followed by another reception in Mumbai.

 

Payal Rohatgi shows off her mehendi.

 

Can you spot Sangram's name on her hand? Payal is seen here with mehendi artiste Jayshree Panchal.

 

Payal's mother Veena Rohatgi looks very happy as D-day draws nearer.

 

A special mother-daughter moment.

 

Payal and Sangram performed a pooja at the Prachin Rajeshwar Mahadev mandir on June 7. It is at this 850-year-old Agra temple that the couple will get married on July 9.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Movies
COMMENT
Print this article
Sona Goes For Gold... Like It?
Sona Goes For Gold... Like It?
Does Aishwarya Look WICKED?
Does Aishwarya Look WICKED?
Style BEACH WEAR like Bollywood Divas
Style BEACH WEAR like Bollywood Divas
Modi condols Abe's death, India to observe mouring
Modi condols Abe's death, India to observe mouring
SC to decide 'future of Indian democracy': Uddhav
SC to decide 'future of Indian democracy': Uddhav
Top 5 factors that may set market direction in H2
Top 5 factors that may set market direction in H2
Pressure on returning Kohli ahead of 2nd T20I
Pressure on returning Kohli ahead of 2nd T20I

More like this

Payal-Sangram Are Getting Married!

Payal-Sangram Are Getting Married!

10 SHOCKING Revelations on Lock Upp

10 SHOCKING Revelations on Lock Upp

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances