Payal-Sangram Are Getting Married!

Jacqueline is red hot... Adah goes topless... Vicky meets Gulzar...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangram Singh/Instagram

Payal Rohatgi is all set to marry her wrestler boyfriend Sangram Singh on July 9.

The actress and her mother, Veena, left Mumbai on Wednesday to get ready for the ceremonies leading up to the big day.

While they are staying at the J P Palace in Agra, the wedding will be held in a temple.

The couple will host a reception on July 14 in Delhi.

On the day of their wedding, Sangram and his bride -- who have been dating since 2011 -- will feed 200 animals, 100 orphan children and plant 100 trees.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday is 'caught in between moments by @anaitashroffadajania.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez is RED HOT!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar gets ready for the day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

Adah Sharma goes topless!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Dandekar/Instagram

Shibani Dandekar is a 'boat girl'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vicky Kaushal/Instagram

Vicky Kaushal meets the legendary Gulzar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sargun Mehta/Instagram

Sargun Mehta is all set for the release of her Punjabi film, Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya, on July 8.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary, June 30: '2 days of prayer. And so much love for you, Raj.. . The skies cried today for you. As did we. . And wherever you may be.. may you be in peace and surrounded by love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mandira Bedi/Instagram

'#AkhandPaath ka #Bhog and #Langar .. in Raj’s name.. This morning with the kids and staff at the #Gurudwara.'