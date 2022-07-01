Payal-Sangram Are Getting Married!

Jacqueline is red hot... Adah goes topless... Vicky meets Gulzar...
Payal Rohatgi is all set to marry her wrestler boyfriend Sangram Singh on July 9.
The actress and her mother, Veena, left Mumbai on Wednesday to get ready for the ceremonies leading up to the big day.
While they are staying at the J P Palace in Agra, the wedding will be held in a temple.
The couple will host a reception on July 14 in Delhi.
On the day of their wedding, Sangram and his bride -- who have been dating since 2011 -- will feed 200 animals, 100 orphan children and plant 100 trees.
Ananya Panday is 'caught in between moments by @anaitashroffadajania.'
Jacqueline Fernandez is RED HOT!
Shriya Pilgaonkar gets ready for the day.
Adah Sharma goes topless!
Shibani Dandekar is a 'boat girl'.
Vicky Kaushal meets the legendary Gulzar.
Sargun Mehta is all set for the release of her Punjabi film, Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya, on July 8.
Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal on his first death anniversary, June 30: '2 days of prayer. And so much love for you, Raj.. . The skies cried today for you. As did we. . And wherever you may be.. may you be in peace and surrounded by love.'
'#AkhandPaath ka #Bhog and #Langar .. in Raj’s name.. This morning with the kids and staff at the #Gurudwara.'